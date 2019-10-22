What is a Behavior Intervention Plan?

OH BEHAVE! WHAT IS A BIP?

November 5 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Delavan Grider Community Center

877 East Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, New York 14215

When a child's behavior creates problems at home or in the classroom, a Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) can help. FBA's are part of the special education process. FBA's look at behaviors to understand the underlying reasons for a child's disruptive actions. This workshop helps parents or caregivers by explaining the FBA process and when, why and how to develop a Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP). It explains the behavior plans it creates to help everyone cope. The process includes listing goals to create a customized plan for success and can be included in an Individualized Education Program (IEP).

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare and transportation stipend available.

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/oh-behave-what-is-a-bip-11-5/