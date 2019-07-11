Beaver Meadow's Wild Summer

× Expand Lauren Makeyenko Kids play in the giant Mud Zone at Wild Summer!

Discover your inner wild child! Join us for a summer family fun event that will create memories for a lifetime! Explore Beaver Meadow through playing in nature – just like you did way back when.

Visit our Nature Play area, craft a crown made with natural materials, and build a fairy house! Everyone will enjoy paddling our pond, playing in our mud zone, and catching insects in the meadow. We have even more in store for people of all ages to enjoy a hands-on day in the woods. Create your own adventure!

Bring a lunch and spend the day! Refreshments and snacks available in our gift shop! For more information, please call 585-457-3228. $8 per person / $30 family of 4 / ages 2 & under free. Bring a change of clothes and a towel if you plan to visit the mud zone!