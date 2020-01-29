Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess

These classes are for students in Grades 3-6 *during winter recess* on Monday - Thursday : February 17th, 18th, 19th & 20th (9AM-12PM)

AT WESTMINSTER PARISH HALL 724 DELAWARE AVE BUFFALO, NY 14209

Beginning acting and dramatic play.

Guided by instructors, children will explore the fundamentals of storytelling in a theatrical setting. Children will function as a group, learning the importance of ensemble while accepting other people’s ideas. Exploring how to develop a creative voice while expressing themselves using the body and the voice as an instrument.