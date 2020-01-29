Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess

to Google Calendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00

Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201

These classes are for students in Grades 3-6 *during winter recess* on Monday - Thursday : February 17th, 18th, 19th & 20th (9AM-12PM)

AT WESTMINSTER PARISH HALL 724 DELAWARE AVE BUFFALO, NY 14209

Beginning acting and dramatic play.

Guided by instructors, children will explore the fundamentals of storytelling in a theatrical setting. Children will function as a group, learning the importance of ensemble while accepting other people’s ideas. Exploring how to develop a creative voice while expressing themselves using the body and the voice as an instrument.

Info

Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201 View Map
Children's Entertainment, Children's Theater, Workshops
716-884-4400
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Basic impACT 2020 Winter Recess - 2020-02-17 09:00:00