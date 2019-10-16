Banking Basics

× Expand Kenmore Branch Library

Learn the basics of how to work with financial institutions to help manage personal finances, grow wealth, and safeguard your money. Learn about the variety of account types available and receive a primer on how to open a simple account. This program is geared to participants ages 14 and up. This is a great opportunity for students in high school or other young adults to learn the foundations of banking and managing money. Presented by Donna Ponholzer of Northwest Bank. Register by calling the library at 873-2842.