Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120

Get ready for the school year with some exciting STEM activities at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum. Each day will highlight a different activity related to the museum's field trip curriculum. Here is the schedule of events:

Monday - Learn about electricity with Squishy Circuits.

Tuesday - Build your own marble run roller coaster with foam tubing.

Wednesday - Free Admission Wednesday, NOT part of STEM Week.

Thursday - Make a DIY lava lamp.

Friday - Build your own cardboard automata carousel animal.

Teachers with valid ID will receive free admission during Back to STEM week!

Info
Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120 View Map
Science & Technology
716-693-1885
please enable javascript to view
