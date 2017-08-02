Get ready for the school year with some exciting STEM activities at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum. Each day will highlight a different activity related to the museum's field trip curriculum. Here is the schedule of events:

Monday - Learn about electricity with Squishy Circuits.

Tuesday - Build your own marble run roller coaster with foam tubing.

Wednesday - Free Admission Wednesday, NOT part of STEM Week.

Thursday - Make a DIY lava lamp.

Friday - Build your own cardboard automata carousel animal.

Teachers with valid ID will receive free admission during Back to STEM week!