Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module

to Google Calendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00

Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo (JCC) - Getzville 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, New York 14068

Additional training module to certify participants of the Babysitting Course in Infant and Pediatric CPR. Course components include learning to survey the scene, how to protect the rescuer and victim, providing ventilations, care for choking victims, CPR, and AED.

Ages: 13+

Sunday, Sept. 17

9:00am-1:00pm

Class #18748

Full Member: $44 | Gym/Community Participant: $55

Info
Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo (JCC) - Getzville 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, New York 14068 View Map
Health & Wellness
to Google Calendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module - 2017-09-17 09:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.