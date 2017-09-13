Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module

Additional training module to certify participants of the Babysitting Course in Infant and Pediatric CPR. Course components include learning to survey the scene, how to protect the rescuer and victim, providing ventilations, care for choking victims, CPR, and AED.

Ages: 13+

Sunday, Sept. 17

9:00am-1:00pm

Class #18748

Full Member: $44 | Gym/Community Participant: $55