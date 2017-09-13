Babysitter Course, Pediatric and Infant CPR Module

Additional training module to certify participants of the Babysitting Course in Infant and Pediatric CPR. Course components include learning to survey the scene, how to protect the rescuer and victim, providing ventilations, care for choking victims, CPR, and AED.
Ages: 13+
Sunday, Sept. 17
9:00am-1:00pm
Class #18748
Full Member: $44 | Gym/Community Participant: $55
Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo (JCC) - Getzville 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, New York 14068 View Map
