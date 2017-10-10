Baby & Child Safety Fair

South Park Community School 150 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14220

This event will include vendor displays, information resource tables (focusing on infant care) and special activities for the students including goal setting and mentoring, SAT Prep, Engineering for Kids, an EPIC Storytime, painting, lacrosse and volleyball with PAL, and swimming lessons. For parents there will be a special program – Healthy Cooking on a Budget.

For this event EPIC – Every Person Influences Children – will offer free car seat safety checks, in which they will ensure that your child’s car seat is properly and safely installed. Damaged, recalled, and expired car seats will be replaced.

Free breakfast (9am) and lunch (11:30am) will be offered.

Baby Friendly, Free Event
