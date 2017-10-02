Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview

In this workshop participants will learn about Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and will discuss how and why Autism Spectrum Disorders are diagnosed and by whom. The workshop will also cover learning styles, recent research and ways to promote success at home, school and in the community.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.