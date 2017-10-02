Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview

to Google Calendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00

Wayne A Secord Therapeutic Preschool 6395 Old Niagara Rd., Lockport, New York 14094

In this workshop participants will learn about Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and will discuss how and why Autism Spectrum Disorders are diagnosed and by whom. The workshop will also cover learning styles, recent research and ways to promote success at home, school and in the community.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

Info
Wayne A Secord Therapeutic Preschool 6395 Old Niagara Rd., Lockport, New York 14094 View Map
Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Overview - 2017-10-10 17:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.