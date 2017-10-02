Auditions for Cinderella with Missoula Children's Theatre

The Missoula Children's Theatre returns to the Kenan Center in Lockport for a 15th season to present their own musical version of “Cinderella.” Group audition will take place Monday, October 16, starting at 4 PM in the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater Meeting Room. The minimum grade level for participation is Kindergarten. Children up to age 17 are welcome to audition.

Roles are assigned immediately following the audition; some lead roles begin rehearsals the same night.

Performances take place Saturday, October 21 at 3 & 7 p.m. at the Historic Place Theatre. All seats are $7; children 2 and under are free.