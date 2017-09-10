Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Carriage House Players in partnership with the Kenan Center in Lockport will present "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" in December. Seeking two men, age 35-60 (one younger, one older); five women, ages 35-60; children ages 8-15: 3 males, teen; 2 females, teen; 10 younger children.

Those auditioning will read from the script and should provide a bio and headshot. Commitment to all rehearsals and performances is essential. Rehearsals will begin October 2.

Evening rehearsals run from 6:30-8 pm; weekend rehearsals from 1-3 pm. A full schedule will be provided at the audition. Second audition will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10-11:30 am. All in the Taylor Ttheater. Performances take place the weekends of Dec 8-10 and 15-17. For info, call 716-433-2617.