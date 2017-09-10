Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever

to Google Calendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00

Kenan Center Taylor Theater 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094

The Carriage House Players in partnership with the Kenan Center in Lockport will present "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" in December. Seeking two men, age 35-60 (one younger, one older); five women, ages 35-60; children ages 8-15: 3 males, teen; 2 females, teen; 10 younger children.

Those auditioning will read from the script and should provide a bio and headshot. Commitment to all rehearsals and performances is essential. Rehearsals will begin October 2.

Evening rehearsals run from 6:30-8 pm; weekend rehearsals from 1-3 pm. A full schedule will be provided at the audition. Second audition will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10-11:30 am. All in the Taylor Ttheater. Performances take place the weekends of Dec 8-10 and 15-17. For info, call 716-433-2617.

Info
Kenan Center Taylor Theater 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094 View Map
Children's Theater
716-433-2617
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Auditions: Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2017-09-21 18:30:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.