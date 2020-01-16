× Expand Photo by Nicole Camacho Au-Some Evenings

Once a month, these special Au-Some Evenings give children with autism spectrum disorder and sensory processing disorder, their friends and family an opportunity to play and learn together in an understanding and supportive environment.

Families will have access to the museum space and play zones, including our cafe. Featured activities include a music center, therapy dogs, art projects and gross motor activities. Explore & More will also have a social narrative about the new museum and its play zones, quiet kits and calming sensory friendly spaces in the museum.

Au-Some Evenings are brought to us through the generous support of the Summit Center, the J.M. McDonald and Hamister Foundations, and the Maria Love Convalescent Fund. Reserve your spot today by going to https://exploreandmore.org/programs/au-some-evenings/.