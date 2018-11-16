Au-Some Evening

Au-Some Evenings is an exciting and free program at Explore & More dedicated to children on the autism spectrum and their friends and families. Once a month, these special Au-some Evenings give children with autism spectrum disorder and sensory disorder an opportunity to play and learn together in an understanding and supportive environment.

Children, siblings and friends are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the visit. Children will have access to the museum and Imagination Playground, where they can explore and be creative with large foam objects and engage in fun gym play activities.

Au-Some Evenings are brought to us through the generous support of the Hamister and Garrison Foundations and the J.M. McDonald Foundation.