Au-Some Aquarium

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301

Special evenings dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, sensory-friendly environment where families with autism can meet, learn, & have fun together. Held the 1st Friday of every month (except for June, July & August) with a different theme each session.

Families enjoy a touch tank, sea lion show, sensory and art activities, gluten-free snacks, and information resources from community partners.

$10 per family; $5 individual. All ages welcome! Call for registration. The program was developed with collaboration between Aquarium of Niagara, John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, and several community partners.

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301
Special Needs
716-323-6435
