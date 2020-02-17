Au-Some Aquarium

Special evenings dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, sensory-friendly environment where families with autism can meet, learn, & have fun together. Held the 1st Friday of every month (except for June, July & August) with a different theme each session.

Families enjoy a touch tank, sea lion show, sensory and art activities, gluten-free snacks, and information resources from community partners.

$10 per family; $5 individual. All ages welcome! Call for registration. The program was developed with collaboration between Aquarium of Niagara, John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, and several community partners.