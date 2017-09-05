Annual Ham Radio & Technology Fair

The Radio Association of Western New York (RAWNY) is the second oldest, continuously operating Amateur Radio club in the United States. Since it's beginnings in February, 1917, RAWNY has been an advocate of Amateur Radio by teaching FCC licensing classes, demonstrating Amateur Radio communication methods to groups and individuals, and providing anyone with a keen interest in Amateur Radio the help they need to get "on the air."

Amateur (Ham) Radio touches many aspects of science and technology. Whether talking to an astronaut on the International Space Station or a friend in the next county by using a microphone, Morse code, or digital data, children and adults find it fascinating to be able to communicate without a cell phone or Social Media. Communication technologies are constantly changing, and it's our youth who embrace these new methods.

The Radio Association of Western New York's annual Ham Radio and Technology Fair is an outstanding introduction to Amateur Radio and is open to all who are interested in radio communications and the science that enhances it. Live demonstrations will include:

• Worldwide Radio Communications using Voice, Morse code, Digital Technologies, and Satellites

• Software-Defined Radios, Shortwave, and Utility Monitoring (public services)

• Kit Building, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi applications

• Drone demonstration and capturing video using this technology

• Radio Sport, "Pokemon Go" and Transmitter Finding, and the sport of GeoCaching

• Radio Technologies in the aid of Search and Rescue Operations

Many of these demonstrations will be "hands on" where visitors will be able to take part in radio activities.

The Ham Radio and Technology Fair is especially geared toward Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts who are looking to receive their "Communicator Pin" or "Radio Merit Badge." A Scout Counselor will be on hand to assist a Scout with everything needed in working toward these goals.

Groups and families are welcome as we strive to introduce Amateur Radio to a younger audience. The Fair will be held in the Community Room of the church.

For more information, contact:

Aaron at 397-7864, or oldhamradio@gmail.com

Kevin at 693-3917 days, or wa2fkv@arrl.net.

The Radio Association of Western New York would like to welcome you to the exciting hobby of Amateur Radio at the Ham Radio and Technology Fair.