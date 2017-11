Our 51st year of Christmas Bazaar! Fund raising for St. Aloysius Regional School. Join us for food, Holiday treats and gifts, crafts, raffles ($1000 money raffle - $5/ticket), baked goods, Chicken BBQ (Sun.), and more!! Saturday11/18 (10-4pm) and Sunday 11/19(11:30-4pm). All drawings will be held Sunday. Need not be present to win. call 716-592-7002 for more information