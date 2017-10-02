All About Me

Lafayette High School 370 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, New York 14213

This workshop is to assist parents in creating a profile page for their child with developmental disabilities. The workshop will help parents focus on the strengths and needs of their child and how to share this information with bus drivers; lunch room monitors; teachers and other community members who are interactive in a child's daily life.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

