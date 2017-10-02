All About Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). What does that mean? Participants in this workshop will learn about supports and services available through school, doctors and other community resources and walk away with the information necessary to take the next steps toward success.

Parents and Families who have children and/or young adults with special needs are encouraged to attend. These workshops will provide useful information, tips and strategies. All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.