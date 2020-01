× Expand Amherst Symphony Orchestra ALL ABOARD!

"All Aboard" Theme, Little Engine That Could, narration, soloists, Instrumental Petting Zoo, Pre-concert performance, and much more.

FREE Concert: 3 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Amherst Middle School Auditorium, 55 Kings Highway, Amherst, NY 14226

Website: https://www.amherstsymphony.com/