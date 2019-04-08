× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Central Library Health Fair

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s Active & Healthy Fair will take place at the downtown Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo on Wednesday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Reverend George Nicholas, leader of the African American Health Disparities Task Force, will kick off this free family event featuring activities, demonstrations, free health screenings and information from more than 50 area health-related organizations. The Library is observing National Minority Health Month, which seeks to shine a light on the social and environmental barriers to wellness faced by minority communities.

Families with children on spring break are encouraged to visit the library for an event that is as fun as it is informative. Join “Hustle for Health” and line dance to R&B favorites, challenge yourself to master the art of the hula hoop and discover new ways for your family to be healthy and stay well.