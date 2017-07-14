Sensory Processing Disorder

Does your child/student seem unsteady, uncoordinated and sensitive to sounds and touch? Is a challenging behavior a choice or a simple reaction to what is happening around him/her? Participants will gain an understanding of how the senses work and ways to improve their functions.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.