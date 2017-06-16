Preparing For Life after High School

What happens after high school for students with disabilities? What questions should you ask and whom do you ask? When should families start thinking about and planning for adult life? Learn about the school's responsibilities for preparing students for all areas of life.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.