Quantcast

Preparing For Life after High School

to Google Calendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00

Parent Network of WNY 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202

What happens after high school for students with disabilities? What questions should you ask and whom do you ask? When should families start thinking about and planning for adult life? Learn about the school's responsibilities for preparing students for all areas of life.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

Info

Parent Network of WNY 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202 View Map

Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops

Visit Event Website

716-332-4170

to Google Calendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Preparing For Life after High School - 2017-07-12 12:00:00

Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.

Built with Metro Publisher™