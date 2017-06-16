Quantcast

Picking Up The Pieces

Parent Network of WNY 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202

Every child receiving special education services has an Individualized Education Program (IEP). What is it? Who writes it? What does individualized mean? In this workshop participants will learn about the parts of an IEP, receive tips and tools to become more involved in the planning process.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

Parent Network of WNY 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202

