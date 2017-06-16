Overview in Special Education

What is special education and where do you start? Participants will learn the steps in the special education process and learn what to expect at meetings of the Committee on Special Education (CSE) (Preschool - CPSE). Families will learn to be an active part of the process and walk away with resources for the future.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.