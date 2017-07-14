Observing & Communicating Behaviors

Do you recognize the behaviors that could be effecting your child's development? Do you know how to document these behaviors and effectively communicate them to educational professionals? This workshop will give you the tools to document your child's behavior, know whom to share these observations with and how to communicate them effectively. As a bonus, you will also walk away with resources to develop skills to manage stress in the home.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.