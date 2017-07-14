Making Sense of School Discipline and Suspension

This four week series will focus on the code of conduct schools use, the general discipline policy and how students with disabilities fit into these policies. This four week workshop will help parents understand the suspension process, student rights, and what to expect next.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.