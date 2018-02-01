Lumagination

The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

The Botanical Gardens will be illuminated to excite imaginations, stimulate the senses and entertain all ages!

6pm-9pm, 6-10pm Fridays & Saturdays (Doors will not open until 6pm) 

Inside the Botanical Gardens! Lumagination is produced by: Luminated Landscapes. Sponsored by: National Grid, Star 102.5, Buffalo Spree Magazine and Backyard Party Supply. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.

$14 Adults, $12 Seniors (62+) & Students (13+ with ID), $10 Garden Members, $6 Kids 3-12, kids 2 and under free

* Tickets available online now and throughout the show

* Tickets will also be available at the door throughout the show

* Guest passes and coupons are not valid

* Tripods are not permitted

Info
The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
Family Program, Plants & Gardens
716-827-1584
