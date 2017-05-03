None of us would be here without our moms. they give us life and love, and they totally deserve a day that's all about them. So in preparation for Mother's day, we are hosting an "I Love Mom Story Time."

Come listen to the Runaway Bunny and other stories all about moms, then make a sweet craft to celebrate your own magnificent mother. Special refreshments will be provided as well!

Open to all ages. (Other significant women in your life are welcome as well! Grandmas, Aunts, neighbors, etc.) Please contact the library at 716-532-5129 to sign up!