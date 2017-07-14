Quantcast

Effective Communication

Buffalo Public School #307 East High School 820 Northampton St., Buffalo, New York 14211

Participants will learn how to improve communication skills to effectively work with professionals who work with children who have a learning challenge or a disability. This workshop will help participants learn how to work together to help their child be successful. (Geared toward parents)

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

Info
Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
