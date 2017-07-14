Effective Communication

Participants will learn how to improve communication skills to effectively work with professionals who work with children who have a learning challenge or a disability. This workshop will help participants learn how to work together to help their child be successful. (Geared toward parents)

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.