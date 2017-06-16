Quantcast

Effective Communication - For Parents

Parent Network of WNY 1000 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14202

Helping Families and Professionals Work Together: Participants will learn how to improve communication skills to effectively work with professionals who work with children who have a learning challenge or a disability. This workshop will help participants learn how to work together to help their child be successful. (Geared towards Parents).

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

716-332-4170

