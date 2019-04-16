8th Annual I Love My Park Day!

More than 135 state parks, historic sites and public lands host I Love My Park Day. This special day attracts thousands of volunteers from across the state to participate in cleanup, improvement, and beautification events at New York State parks and historic sites. Join us to celebrate New York's park system by cleaning up park lands and beaches, planting trees and gardens, restoring trail and wildlife habitat, removing invasive species, and working on various site improvement projects.

In our region, help beautify Allegany State Park, Artpark, Evangola State park, Knox Farm, Letchworth, Niagara Falls State park, Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, Whirlpool/Devils Hole State Park, and Wilson Tuscarora among others.

For complete details of project types, times, and registration visit https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day