716 Days at the Aquarium

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301

The Aquarium of Niagara is offering its lowest admission rates of the year to local families during Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. Members of the Western New York Community can pay just $7.16 to meet more than 120 species of aquatic life and participate in our daily schedule of penguin feedings, sea lion shows, and seal presentations.

Info

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301 View Map
Animals, Aquarium, Education & Learning
716-285-3575
