Rides by Hammerl Amusements Thursday, 5-9pm, Friday, 6pm-10pm; Saturday, 10am-9pm. Kiddie Parade 1:30 Elementary School, Queen’s Pageant and Talent Show 7pm High School. Saturday – Bank of Holland 5K run, 8:45; Arts & Crafts Show at High School 9am-4pm; Holland Garden Club Flower Show – 10am-5pm Community Center; Parade is Saturday at 2pm Main St (Rt 16) Holland, NY chicken BBQ 3:50-6:30pm.

May 9, 10 & 11, 2019