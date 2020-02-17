Their 5th Annual Maple Festival is the perfect time to visit for a family-friendly, hands-on exploration of all things maple.

The Festival will be bigger and better than ever - now featuring TWO weekends in 2020 - March 21st & 22nd and March 28th & 29th. Maple Festival features a pancake breakfast as well as educational programming.

Maple Festival will feature a special maple sugaring exhibit, hands-on tree tapping station, maple science demonstrations, a traditional sugar shack and sugar arch in our Historic Village, historic cooking and sugaring demonstrations by costumed historic interpreters, heritage craft demonstrations – and more! Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for outdoor exploration.

Locally produced maple products will be offered for sale at Maple Festival.

Pancake breakfasts will be held from 10am to 12pm on March 21st, 22nd, 28th & 29th. First come, first served. Breakfast Menu: Pancakes, Maple Syrup, Sausage, Fruit Cocktail, Hot and Cold Beverages.

Pancake Breakfast & Programming Tickets: $14 adults, $12 children, 3 and under FREE

Programming ONLY Tickets: $10 adults, $8 children, 3 and under FREE

Call 716-689-1440 or visit www.bnhv.org to purchase tickets.