$5 Family Funday

Museum admission for the entire family is just $5, and includes an array of programming, including the mobile ArtCart, Art Baby Stroller Tours (ages 0-24 months), Drop-In Family Art Activities and Family Fun Tours (45 minutes). This month's session also includes a Story Time Family Workshop for ages 3-6 and Yoga for Kids ages 2-9. Last chance before the Gallery closes for renovations!
Albright-Knox Art Gallery 1285 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 View Map
Art Classes & Programs, Museum Event