$5 Family Funday

On the second Sunday of each month, museum admission for the entire family is just $5, and includes an array of programming. Storytime Family Workshop for ages 3-6 (10:30am-11:45am); Family Fun Tour (11am-11:45am); Art Baby Stroller Tour (11am-11:30am); Yoga for Kids (Ages 2-9; noon-12:30pm); Drop-In Family Art Activity (1pm-3pm); Mobile Art Cart with interactive art activities for kids and families (2pm-3pm).