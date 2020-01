× Expand https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=images&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjT4PWjqoPnAhXBm-AKHShZAgQQjB16BAgBEAM&url=http%3A%2F%2Funasd.org%2Fmartinluther%2F&psig=AOvVaw0RtD9p8zDYlFz9pxterqfV&ust=1579099507682746 Honoring the Dream

Free public event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., led by Hon. Clifford Bell and featuring remarks by public officials, storytelling by Sharon Holley, and a drumming performance by Daughters of Creative Sound. Free and open to the public.