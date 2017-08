The animals are back at the Botanical Gardens through a partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and 4-H. Ducks, sheep, rabbits, pigs, chickens, goats, and more! Learn about all the amazing programs 4-H has to offer and so much more.

The 4-H Farm will be open from 10am-4pm daily. Included with Botanical Gardens admission - $11 adults, $9 students (13+ with ID), $6 kids ages 3-12, members and kids 2 and under FREE.