Family Friendly/Community Sanctioned Certified 5k Race, raising awareness of the opioid/heroin crisis in our community.

Registration: www.savethemichaels.org

Cost $25 Until 10/1/17: $30

Post Race Party includes live music from The Joyful Noise Band, great food, face painting, seeing your friends & neighbors, sense of pride making a difference in your community.

Proceeds benefiting: Save the Michaels of the World, Inc. (501(c)3 Not For Profit)

Please No Pets.

