3rd Annual Family Engagement Conference

Evidence shows when families, communities and school work together, students are more successful and the entire community benefits.
Key Note Speaker: Laura Porter
December 5, 2019, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Michael’s Catering and Banquets
4885 Southwestern Blvd
Hamburg, NY 14075
Early Bird Registration: $100
Registration after November 22nd: $150
For 4 or more attendees, please call 716-332-4170 for a group rate.
For more information & to register: www.wnyfamilyengagement.org
Recommended Audience: Administrators, Educators, Early Childhood Providers, Community Agencies, School Staff, Health Care Providers, Clinical Staff and Family Members.
Parent Network WNY EPIC