3rd Annual Family Engagement Conference

Evidence shows when families, communities and school work together, students are more successful and the entire community benefits.

Key Note Speaker: Laura Porter

December 5, 2019, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Michael’s Catering and Banquets

4885 Southwestern Blvd

Hamburg, NY 14075

Early Bird Registration: $100

Registration after November 22nd: $150

For 4 or more attendees, please call 716-332-4170 for a group rate.

For more information & to register: www.wnyfamilyengagement.org

Recommended Audience: Administrators, Educators, Early Childhood Providers, Community Agencies, School Staff, Health Care Providers, Clinical Staff and Family Members.

Parent Network WNY EPIC