3rd Annual Family Engagement Conference

Michael's Banquet Facility 4885 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, New York 14075

Evidence shows when families, communities and school work together, students are more successful and the entire community benefits.

Key Note Speaker: Laura Porter

December 5, 2019, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Michael’s Catering and Banquets

4885 Southwestern Blvd

Hamburg, NY 14075

Early Bird Registration: $100

Registration after November 22nd: $150

For 4 or more attendees, please call 716-332-4170 for a group rate.

For more information & to register: www.wnyfamilyengagement.org

Recommended Audience: Administrators, Educators, Early Childhood Providers, Community Agencies, School Staff, Health Care Providers, Clinical Staff and Family Members.

Parent Network WNY EPIC

Michael's Banquet Facility 4885 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, New York 14075
716-332-4170
