22nd Annual Erie County Earth Science Day

Learn about Western New York’s natural history, ecology, and resources through interactive exhibits and demonstrations in a family-friendly setting at this FREE event. In addition, Nature’s Way Environmental will provide a drill rig demonstration during the event.
Other participants offering hands-on learning include:
- Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens
- Hamburg Library/Bookmobile
- Explore & More: The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum,
- Reinstein Woods, Past & Present Rock Shop
- Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper
- SUNY Buffalo Geology Department
- Many more!
Info
Penn Dixie Fossil Park 4050 North St., Blasdell, New York 14219 View Map
Education & Learning, Free Event