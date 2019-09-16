22nd Annual Erie County Earth Science Day

Penn Dixie Fossil Park 4050 North St., Blasdell, New York 14219

Learn about Western New York’s natural history, ecology, and resources through interactive exhibits and demonstrations in a family-friendly setting at this FREE event. In addition, Nature’s Way Environmental will provide a drill rig demonstration during the event.

Other participants offering hands-on learning include:

View Map
Education & Learning, Free Event
716-627-4560
