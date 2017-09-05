20th WNY Earth Science Day

Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve 4050 North St., Blasdell, New York 14219

Learn about our home, Earth, in an outdoors and family-friendly setting. Watch earth scientists as they exhibit and demonstrate various aspects of the profession.View drill rigs and watch a demonstration on rock coring and drilling operations. Sunspots and solar flares will also be visible through our telescopes along with fossil collecting and a variety of other activities.

Info
Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve 4050 North St., Blasdell, New York 14219
Education & Learning, Free Event
716-627-4560
