20th WNY Earth Science Day

Learn about our home, Earth, in an outdoors and family-friendly setting. Watch earth scientists as they exhibit and demonstrate various aspects of the profession.View drill rigs and watch a demonstration on rock coring and drilling operations. Sunspots and solar flares will also be visible through our telescopes along with fossil collecting and a variety of other activities.
Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve 4050 North St., Blasdell, New York 14219 View Map
Education & Learning, Free Event