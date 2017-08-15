2017 Museum Day Live!

Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, September 23, 2017 as the 13th annual Museum Day Live! Participating museums in New York State, and across the United States, will open their doors for FREE to those who have downloaded a ticket from http://www.smithsonian.com/museumday.

Visit the web site to learn more, and download a ticket beginning August 25, 2017. Each ticket grants a ticket holder, and one guest, free access to any participating museum on September 23rd. One ticket per email address.

Locally, participating museums include (be sure to visit the web site for the most complete list):

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Buffalo Harbor Museum

Buffalo History Museum

Erie Canal Discovery Center

Genesee Country Village & Museum

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

Niagara History Center

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site