15th Annual Harvest Festival

Cradle Beach 8038 Lakeshore Rd., Angola, New York 14006

Cradle Beach will host our 15th Annual Harvest Festival, sponsored by SEFCU and GEICO, at our campus in Angola. This family-focused eventwill feature a petting zoo, bounce house, pony ride, craft & vendor show, theme basket auction and a Chiavetta’s chicken dinner sale with homemade desserts. Rain or Shine!

No entrance fee but some activities require purchase of a ticket.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Cradle Beach. Cradle Beach is a non-profit organization that serves 1,200 children through four unique and distinct programs. To learn more checkout our website!

https://www.cradlebeach.org/

Info
Cradle Beach 8038 Lakeshore Rd., Angola, New York 14006
Children's Entertainment, For A Good Cause, Free Event
