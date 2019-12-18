15th Annual Festival of Lights

The largest holiday festival in Western New York begins at the Hamburg Fairgrounds on the day after Thanksgiving, November 29, and continues on November 30, December 1, 6-8, 13-15, and 18-23. Gates are open from 5pm to 9pm; grounds and buildings are open until 10pm. Gate admission is $25 per carload.

Guests are treated to a “drive-through” of all-LED light displays — then park the car and let the holiday magic begin… stroll the illuminated street and explore each of the buildings for unique holiday activities, shows, and more.

Grab a seat for the return of the ever-popular Kandy Kane’s Holiday Magic Show.

Santa's Magical Midway features an array of kiddie rides from the days of yesteryear, fully reconditioned to bring back their original grandeur. Or try some of the larger rides that will be in the Event Center December 13-15 and the 18-23! (Ride tickets not included in carload admission.)

In the NYS Police Building, kids can personalize their very own craft at the TOPS Winterland Workshop and also take some time to write a letter to Santa and have it shipped to the North Pole. You can also bring your letter from home and drop it off.

Frosty’s 3D Adventure, located inside the Event Center, is included in your carload admission. This 3,000 sq. ft. maze takes you through a day with Frosty; best viewed with the complimentary patented 3D Chromadepth Glasses.

Inside the Marketplace Building, guests will be transported to the North Pole as they make their way through displays including a toy shop, elf village, and the Arctic, eventually coming to Santa’s house, where the Big Guy himself will be meeting guests on the front porch. Be sure to bring your camera to take your photo with Santa!

For all the latest details, visit http://www.the-fairgrounds.com/festival-lights/