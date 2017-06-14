14th Annual Miles for Smiles Wine Tasting

On Wednesday, July 19th, the Miles For Smiles Organization will host its 14th annual wine tasting fundraiser from 6 to 9 PM on the waterfront at AcQua Restaurant & Banquets, 2192 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14207. This event benefits patients with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial concerns cared for by the Craniofacial Center of WNY at the Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Kaleida Health.

The evening includes an array of wines, hors d'oeuvres, carving stations, coffee & dessert bar, plus contests, huge basket raffle & silent auction. Music provided by Busted Stuff.

Tickets are $45 each. For more information or ticket purchase, please contact Jan Rockwood at (716) 323-6060 or jrockwood@kaleidahealth.org. Like us on Facebook or visit us on the web at www.wchob.org/milesforsmiles.