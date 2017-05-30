× Expand Dads make the difference

Involved Fathers Contribute to Smoother Adolescence

Dads play an important and unique role in raising their children. Preteens and early adolescents who have consistent, loving, and supportive relationships with their fathers have an increased chance to develop the skills needed for combating the negative influences of these difficult years.

Fathers Matter

The importance of fathers is apparent early on in life. Studies have shown that toddlers and young children whose fathers were highly involved were far less likely to disrupt play or hurt others than children whose fathers were less involved. Father-child interaction has been linked to a child’s physical wellness, perceptual abilities, and competency for relatedness with others.

Surveys have shown that school-aged children whose fathers were actively involved in their education were far less likely to have to repeat a grade, and more likely to enjoy school, earn good grades, and participate in extra-curricular activities.

In a longitudinal study lasting twenty-six years, researchers found that the most important factor in developing empathy and becoming more compassionate adults was paternal involvement. These individuals had fathers who spent time alone with their children performing routine childcare routines. When a father is absent by choice, some children grow up feeling a void in their lives and perhaps abandoned, even if they are being raised by their mothers. In some cases, this incompleteness will not heal until the father-child relationship is somehow reconciled.

Successful Fathering

First, a father must be around. He needs to be a constant in his children’s lives. Kids must feel a bonded connectedness with their dads for the greatest paternal impact. When children know their dad is close by and will be there for them, their lives will be fuller and complete. Fathers need to be committed and be in touch with their children. Know their teachers, their friends, and their likes and dislikes.

As with mothering, fathering changes over the years. In some ways, nurturing babies and young children is easier than guiding adolescents. As kids enter the middle years of childhood, they tend to spend more time with peers than family. Fathers should understand that their children need their acceptance, guidance, and support during these often trying years. Maintaining a relationship with a parent with whom children live may be difficult during adolescence. It may be worth the effort for fathers who don’t live with their children to spend time with them doing activities that interest their kids.

During the early adolescent years, girls who feel love and acceptance by fathers are less likely to become sexually active. If young girls have a positive and meaningful relationship with their father, they are less likely to seek acceptance elsewhere such as in a sexual relationship with a boyfriend. Placing a high premium on education and self-worth will empower girls to have confidence and to set goals for the future. Girls whose mothers are accepted and loved unconditionally by their dads will learn to expect respect when they seek romantic relationships as women.

Boys look to their fathers for guidance and to be role models. Adolescent boys rely on their dads to teach them how to be confident and successful men. The more active a father is in his son’s life, the better chance the son will grow up to be self-reliant, responsible, capable, and happy.

In Harry H. Harrison, Jr.’s lighthearted and inspiring book, Father to Son: Life Lessons on Raising Boys he outlines simple reminders for dads in bringing up their sons. He includes lessons in teaching sons how to believe in themselves, respect others, and to cope with the consequences of mistakes. These are crucial lessons fathers can teach their children by their words and their actions.

Fathers should engage in productive, daily communication with preteens and adolescents. Dads should be actively involved in teaching kids the dangers of drugs, smoking, drinking, and other risky behaviors. Dads should never disrespect their child’s mother. Boys need their dads to help figure out their own identity, and girls need their dads to gain self-esteem and the tools needed to say no to harmful male influences.

Although the father/child relationship cannot be replaced or underestimated, grandfathers, uncles, and stepfathers can also make valuable contributions in the development of children by being positive, involved male role-models, if a father is deceased or otherwise not around. Moms cannot be both mom and dad to their kids. Children need the positive male role models in their lives to foster their self-esteem, self-confidence, and identity.

Great books for dads:

Preparing Your Child for Dating by Dr. Bob Barnes

Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, by Dr. Meg Meeker

Boys Should Be Boys, by Dr. Meg Meeker

Louise Hajjar Diamond, M.S. has been a guidance counselor in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area since 1990. She is the mother of a son and a daughter.