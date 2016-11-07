Zoo Offers Life Science Career Lab for Teens

× Expand Zoo LIfe Science Career Lab

The Buffalo Zoo is pleased to offer a new Life Science Career Lab for Teens program, a six-week, career-based educational program for teens ages 14-18.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Cullen Foundation, the Buffalo Zoo has developed an innovative experiential learning program for teenagers (ages 14-18) who show an interest in careers in life science.

The Life Science Career Lab program gives teens the chance to try on at least six different life science career hats to see if any of them fit. Excited by this offering, Buffalo Zoo Curator of Education Tiffany Vanderwerf stated that, “teens today need every bit of help in defining their potential career path, so we are thrilled that we have the chance to work with this age group to explore their options in this field; a field near and dear to our hearts.”

The Zoo’s mission includes educating the public and professionals in the topics of threatened and endangered species, habitat conservation, and the overall puzzle of how each component in the environment is directly linked to one another. To this point, Vanderwerf adds “science isn’t just about putting on a lab coat and looking under a microscope. While that can be fun for some, science can also be about getting outdoors to figure out how to save plants and animals from extinction, caring for the health of humans and animals, or managing the use of land resources.”

The six week program will take place on Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm, January 14 through February 25, 2017 and will culminate with an event at the Zoo for students to showcase their efforts to family, educators, and friends. Students will also be rewarded for their efforts if completing the program in its entirety, with a $240.00 Visa gift card. For this go-around of the program, a limited class size will be available and eligibility requirements apply.

Additional information, along with the formal application is available on the Zoo’s website, http://www.buffalozoo.org/life_sciences_career.html. The application deadline is Monday, December 19, 2016.