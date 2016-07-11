YUM! A New Buffalo Museum of Science Exhibit

× Expand Yum! Exhibit

The Buffalo Museum of Science is pleased to announce the opening of the new exhibit, Yum!, on Saturday, July 16, 2016.

Yum! is not about food – it’s about YOU! Healthy living is achieved through a series of decisions. By better understanding the range of options and how those choices feed your mind and body, you can begin to develop healthy habits. The new exhibit, Yum!, encourages guests to think about these everyday choices and how to make small adjustments to ensure a healthy lifestyle.

Through hands-on, interactive activities, guests of all ages will learn not only the “how to”, but also the “how come?” of healthy living in a fun and engaging way. Spin the Get Moving wheel to explore the connection between physical activity and calories burned. Play a game of Food Pong. Use our checkout station to scan foods while learning about them. Mix It Up to hear the harmony of a well-balanced diet. Visualize how you can Eat a Rainbow by visiting our magnet wall and much more!

Yum! was created in partnership and with generous support from Wegmans Food Markets. All activities associated with the new exhibit are included with general museum admission and free for Buffalo Museum of Science members. Support for Yum! was also provided by General Mills.

Michele Mehaffy, Buffalo Consumer Affairs Manager for Wegmans Food Markets, stated “Our mission at Wegmans is to help people live healthier, better lives through food. It’s a thrill to take this message to Buffalo Museum of Science visitors in a fun and engaging way. Diets come and go, cutting through the clutter and having the right information to make healthy food choices is key. Visitors of all ages will learn that it doesn’t take much to make a difference in their own health.”

Marisa Wigglesworth, President & CEO of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences said, “We are delighted to partner with Wegmans Food Markets on this incredible new exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science.” She continued, “The Wegmans Food Markets team played an integral role in the development of this space and we are grateful for their support and partnership. I am confident that the entire Western New York community will enjoy these engaging new hands-on learning activities at the Museum of Science.”

Admission to the Buffalo Museum of Science is $11.00 for Adults ages 18-61, $9.00 for Seniors ages 62+, $9.00 for Military & Student, $8.00 for Children 2-17, free for Children Under 2 and free for Museum Members. The Buffalo Museum of Science is located at 1020 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14211 and for more information, call 716-896-5200 or visit www.sciencebuff.org.