WNY Family Presents Its 4th Great Season of “Family FUN Thursdays”

Western New York Family Magazine, the exclusive parenting publication for the Buffalo/Niagara region, is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family. Events will take place from 11:00am – 1:00pm every Thursday from June 28th through August 30th on the Great Lawn at Canalside.

From dance performances and musical entertainment to pony rides and gymnastics, there’s something for everyone at “Family FUN Thursdays.” The currently scheduled events are listed below. Any cancellations due to weather will be posted on the Western New York Family Magazine Facebook and Twitter pages.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28 • 11am-1pm • DOUBLEHEADER EVENT!!

Dansations School of Dance and Acrobatics (11am-12pm) Dansations kicks off Family Fun Thursdays. Bring your favorite stuffed friend for a Teddy Bear Parade! Then enjoy fun-filled dance and exercise activities that will delight kids ages 2-5.

Monkey See, Monkey Do… Children’s Bookstore (12pm-1pm) Monkey See, Monkey Do is bringing their exciting programming to Canalside. Children will enjoy a hands-on craft and story time. And they will be very excited for a chance to meet Pete the Cat!

THURSDAY, July 5 • 11am-1pm

American Academy of Ballet & Dance Children of all ages will be delighted by performances from American Academy of Ballet & Dance. Enjoy this exciting showcase of ballet, hip-hop and contemporary, with numbers from “The Lion King”, “Annie” and much more! Audience members will also get to join in the fun after the performance and learn some basic movements.

THURSDAY, July 12 • 11am-1pm

Yoga Parkside Bring the whole family down to Canalside and practice yoga together with Yoga Parkside! We’ll be learning age-appropriate poses, breathing exercises, relaxation and more!

THURSDAY, JULY 19 • 11am-1pm

Gymnastics Unlimited Fun fitness activities come to the Great Lawn! Kids can climb and balance in an obstacle course, challenge friends to a skills contest and play parachute games with our friends from Gymnastics Unlimited.

THURSDAY, JULY 26 • 11am-1pm ~ Yet to be determined

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 • 11am-1pm

Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project Join us as we welcome nationally acclaimed Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project… You’ve seen them on stage at Kissmas Bash! This year’s Canalside performance will include tap, jazz, contemporary, and hip hop. You won’t want to miss it!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9 • 11am-1pm

Just 4 Me Pediatric Dentistry/ Pony Rides R Us Just 4 Me Pediatric Dentistry presents a day of animal fun with Pony Rides R Us! Kids will be thrilled with the experience of a pony ride and also get up close to other beautiful and friendly farm critters. Stop by the Just 4 Me sponsor table to learn about good brushing and make a tooth pillow craft.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16 • 11am-1pm

Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy Master Khechen's Martial Arts Academy is ready to kick-start your Thursday. Watch their award-winning demonstration team perform high-energy, high-flying routines and learn some cool moves during a fun and safe martial arts class. Be sure to join in on the games and all the FUN!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23 • 11am-1pm • DOUBLEHEADER!!

Monkey See, Monkey Do… Children’s Bookstore – 11am-1pm

Join Monkey See, Monkey Do as they feature books from the upcoming WNY Children’s Book Expo scheduled for this Fall. The audience will be excited to meet one of the authors and enjoy story time and activities that focus on this year’s EXPO Theme: IMAGINE. Each child present will receive a new book from Monkey See, Monkey Do, while supplies last.

Girl Scouts of WNY – 12pm - 1pm Join the Girl Scouts for a variety of fun activities and learn more about their upcoming fall programs!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30 • 11am-1pm

Owl Orthodontics presents Entertainer Kevin McCarthy

Owl Orthodontics presents a fun-filled musical performance by entertainer Kevin McCarthy. Both kids and kids at heart will want to sing-a-long and get up and dance. Stop by The Owl Orthodontics sponsor table for a chance to Enter to Win an Amazon Kindle Fire!

Now in its 35th year of publication, Western New York Family Magazine continues to be local parents’ #1 source for topical parenting information and for local family event information, in print and online at http://www.wnyfamilymagazine.com. To learn more about the Western New York Family Magazine/Canalside “Family FUN Thursdays” series, please contact Paul Kline at 716-836-3486 ext. 104.