WNY Family & Canalside Present Another Great Season of "Family FUN Thursdays"

Western New York Family is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family. Events will take place from 11:00am – 1:00pm every Thursday from June 27 through August 29 (excluding July 4) on the Great Lawn at Canalside.

From dance performances and musical entertainment to story time and gymnastics, there’s something for everyone at “Family FUN Thursdays.” Academy of Theatre Arts kicks off our season on June 27! Join ATA for entertainment, games, face painting and more. Sing, dance, and play interactive games with ATA students and see them perform some favorite selections from their 2018-2019 season.

On July 11, Just 4 Me Pediatric Dentistry presents a great day of music and movement from Music with Mar. Get ready to jump, dance, spin, catch bubbles, and more! Learning through music is lots of fun! Meet Mr. Froggy and Music with Mar’s local instructors. Stop by the Just 4 Me sponsor table to learn about good brushing, Spin the Wheel, and make a tooth pillow craft.

On July 18, come on down and join The Erie County Fair for a fun Ag-tivity! Kids will learn how to create their very own Sprout House, which they’ll be able to take home with them! Plus, there will be a special appearance by Fair Bear and kids will have a chance to play the classic game “I Got It!”

You won’t want to miss award winning Elite Dance of WNY on July 25. Enjoy an exciting dance performance that will delight children of all ages! Then it will be your turn to get up and show us some of your cool dance moves.

It’s a Double Header on August 1! WNY Family welcomes Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project from 11am to Noon. This year’s performance includes tap, jazz, contemporary and more. Then, from Noon to 1pm, join Monkey See, Monkey Do as they feature books from the upcoming WNY Children’s Book Expo scheduled for this fall. Enjoy story time, which will highlight this year’s EXPO Theme: “Celebrate.” Kids can even receive a new book while supplies last.

On August 8, Gymnastics Unlimited brings fun fitness activities to Canalside. Kids can climb and balance in an obstacle course, challenge friends to a skills contest, and play parachute games!

August 15: Programming still to be determined

August 22nd: Programming still to be determined

Wrapping up the season on August 29, is Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy. Watch their award-winning demonstration team perform high-energy, high-flying routines and learn some cool moves during a fun and safe martial arts class. Be sure to join in on the games and all the FUN!

Any cancellations due to weather or changes in program location will be posted on the Western New York Family Magazine Facebook and Twitter pages.

